Across the border in Germany, Dutch drivers are queueing to tank cheap gas. Starting on Tuesday, those traveling from the Netherlands to Germany are required to show a negative coronavirus test result upon entry to Germany.

Fuel in the Germany is about 20 cents per liter lower than in the Netherlands. Streets in the German towns Herzogenrath, Tüddern, Kaldenkerken and Goch, were filled with Dutch drivers looking to save money on gas, a report in de Limburger states. The price difference also caused a traffic jam in Elten, across the border from Gelderland, on Monday, Omroep Gelderland reports.

Germany reclassified the Netherlands as a high-risk area due to rising coronavirus infection numbers over the weekend. From Tuesday onwards, travelers from the Netherlands must be able to prove they are not infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus upon entry to the country.

Until the change takes effect, the Netherlands will still be marked as an “average” risk area. This means that Dutch travelers only have to show a negative coronavirus test if they plan to stay in Germany for more than 48 hours. Travelers are, however, required to report their trip online and can be checked by the German authorities at random.