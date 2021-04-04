People traveling to Germany from the Netherlands must be able to show a negative corona test when they cross the border. The measure will take effect on Tuesday, the German government has decided. An exception applies to commuters.

Germany has designated the Netherlands as a high-risk area because of the "particularly high" number of corona infections. Before the new decision, the Netherlands was classified as a risk area and travelers were only required to show a corona test result after 48 hours.

After the Czech Republic, Poland, and France, the Netherlands is Germany's fourth neighbor to be regarded as a high-risk area. This happens when there are more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises people not to travel abroad until May 15, unless absolutely necessary.

Stay at home

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his colleague Armin Laschet from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia called on people the day before yesterday not to cross the border at Easter, if that is not necessary. "Whatever you have to arrange in the neighboring country, you can do. But otherwise, we would urge you to stay at home. Do not go on holiday or go out in the neighboring country."

The two prime ministers stated in their joint statement that the current situation is a challenge in a border region where social and economic ties are so great. "With mutual understanding and responsible behavior, let us help usher in the beginning of the end of the pandemic this year."