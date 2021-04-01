The Mieraskerk in Krimpen aan den IJssel will receive extra protection from police officers and additional security cameras after the Zuid-Holland church received a threat. The pastor received an anonymous letter Wednesday morning in which the sender threatened to ‘set the church on fire’, Het Parool reported.

The letter was addressed to the church but was delivered to the pastor's home. Police placed large portable security camera units around the building soon after the letter was received. According to the church administration, police officers will guard the location.

The Mieraskerk made headlines last week when it joined other religious institutions in saying it would no longer enforce coronavirus measures at their services. It has since hosted religious services with no face masks required, no social distancing enforced, and the number of churchgoers was no longer limited to a 30-person maximum.

On Sunday, a journalist was assaulted outside the church when trying to ask critical questions of those in attendance. Following that, an explosion took place at the Mieraskerk, damaging the front of the building. The blast was believed to be connected to the church ignoring prevailing advice about coronavirus restrictions.

After the threatening letter was received, Church Elder Wiggert Pols said services will continue as planned.