The municipality of Amsterdam announced on Wednesday the release of a 21.4-million-euro support package for the city’s cultural sector.

Amsterdam’s cultural sector was particularly severely impacted by the pandemic. The sector’s total revenue loss for 2020 and 2021 is estimated at 2.5 billion euros.

“As a municipality, we do not hold the key to recovery. To do this, the doors will have to reopen. But with this plan we support the sector and help Amsterdam art and culture back to flourishing”, Alderwoman for Art and Culture, Touria Meliani, said.

A special initiative was launched particularly for Amsterdam’s nightlife which will likely be affected longest by social restrictions. Part of the scheme will allow musicians and other artists to be booked as soon as possible. Event organizers will also have their fees reduced for permits in 2021 and possibly also in 2022.

16 million euros will go as emergency relief to institutions in the Arts Plan and small-scale theaters and museums. 0.5 million will be used as direct support for creatives that are in dire need of financial support. The Amsterdam Fund for the Arts will also receive two million. The remaining funds go to promoting cultural visits, stimulating new cultural projects and preserving jobs.

The support package came after pleas from the municipality to the government to provide extra support for the cultural sector that faces an uncertain future. 5.7 million euros came from last year’s municipal support package. The remaining 15.7 million euros were released by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science.