From today, curfew in the Netherlands will start an hour later. All other coronavirus restrictions remain in place until April 20. On April 13, a new press conference will be held to announce which restrictions will apply afterward.

One rule that will be relaxed is the curfew. From March 31 onward, the curfew will begin at 10:00 p.m. Starting April 26, the Cabinet announced that higher education facilities will allow again for on-site lessons once a week.

Curfew

The curfew as implemented on January 23 applied from 9:00 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. From March 31, the curfew will take effect one hour later starting at 10:00 p.m. Exceptions to the curfew are:

In the event of an emergency

If you, another person, or an animal are in urgent need of aid

If your employer tells you to leave the home for work

If you are traveling abroad or to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, or returning to the Netherlands

If you are on the way to a funeral and can prove it

If you are responding to a summons from a court or prosecutor and can prove it

If you are on the way to write a test or exam in MBO, HBO or WO and can prove it

If you are taking your leashed dog out to relieve itself - only one person at a time

If you were invited to appear on a live-evening program and can show the invitation from the broadcaster.

People who have to go outside during curfew need to take a "self-declaration curfew" form with them, stating the reason they are ignoring curfew. That form can be downloaded here. People breaking curfew for work need a statement from their employer explaining why. The employer declaration can be downloaded here. Those violating the curfew rules will be fined 95 euros.

Retail, gyms and services

Non-essential stores can open for shopping by appointment. Shops can allow one customer per 25 square meters in each time slot of at least 10 minutes. Time slots must be booked at least four hours in advance. Social distancing must be maintained and customers and employees must wear face masks.

Essential stores remain open as usual, subject to social distancing and curfew. These include supermarkets, auto mechanics, bakeries, banks, bodegas, business-to-business wholesalers, butchers, consumer goods repair shops, drug stores, dry cleaners, eye and ear care centers, fish shops, flower stands, laundromats, liquor stores, pet shops, petrol stations and their shops, pharmacies, postal service points, and shops at filling stations.

Amusement parks, casinos, cinemas, museums, theaters, sex shows and zoos will be closed.

Close-contact professional services, like beauticians, hairdressers, sex workers and some massage will be allowed to open. Sex work is the only contact profession still prohibited.

Healthcare providers, including dentists, eye care providers, midwives, optometrists, and physiotherapists will be allowed to remain open.

Gyms, swimming pools, and saunas will be closed.

DIY shops will be allowed to distribute goods to customers who order online for pick-up, as well as shopping by appointment as per above.

Libraries will be allowed to stay open for the collection or return of books and media.

Local community centers will remain open for vulnerable people.

Education and Childcare

Primary schools, secondary schools, and vocational schools are open for in-person education with certain restrictions. For secondary schools and vocational schools, the intention is that pupils can attend physical lessons at least once a week

Daycare facilities are open

After-school care is still closed, with an exception made for children whose parents have vital professions

Higher education facilities will be closed, with classes moving online. Students can go in for practical lessons and to write exams.

Starting April 26 on-site teaching will be possible again for higher educational facilities once a week

At Home

Households will be allowed to welcome a maximum of one guest aged 13 and over.

Children aged 12 and below are exempted from the household guest limit.

Citizens can only visit one household per day

Stay home as much as possible - only go outside for groceries, medical care for yourself, others or animals, to get some fresh air, and for education or work if it is absolutely necessary

Work from home unless your job requires your physical presence - "Bus drivers can go in to work, office workers work from home."

Religious facilities and houses of worship will remain open.

Outside and travel

Only go outside with members of your household or with one person not from your household

Public transport can be used only for absolutely necessary travel

Funerals are limited to no more than 50 attendees, effective from Monday, January 25

Urgent advice to not travel abroad until May 15 unless absolutely necessary, for example for family emergency or work that can't be postponed and absolutely needs your physical presence

To prevent the spread of coronavirus mutations, the Dutch government banned flights to and from South Africa, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela. These bans are in place until at least April 1.

Hotels, hospitality and coffeeshops

Hotels will remain open. Food and beverage service, including room service, will no longer be allowed.

Bars, cafes and restaurants will remain closed, as they have since mid-October.

Bars, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to continue serving takeaway clientele.

Coffeeshops will also be allowed to sell their products to takeaway clientele.

Sport and fitness