The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, developed by Leiden subsidiary Janssen, will be delivered to the European Union from April 19, the company announced. The Netherlands is expected to get nearly 170 thousand Janssen vaccines next month: 84,750 in mid-April and the same amount again at the end of the month, departing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge previously said.

Janssen aims to deliver a total of 3 million vaccines to the Netherlands in the second quarter. Unlike the other coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the EU, the Janssen vaccine only requires one dose, not two a few weeks apart. Janssen was the fourth coronavirus vaccine to get European Medicines Agency approval, after Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

The Dutch Health Council advised that the Janssen vaccine first be used to inoculate older Netherlands residents over the age of 60, and people with specific medical conditions - Down's Syndrome, obesity, or neurological problems that can cause breathing difficulties.