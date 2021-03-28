The police's riot control unit came into action again on the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon. Several hundred people demonstrated in the square against the cabinet's corona policy. Although the demonstration was banned and the police have called on the participants to leave the area. They did not respond to this, after which the riot police deployed two water cannons.

A group of protesters dressed in army coats also took part in the demonstration. They call themselves 'The Veterans'. The group stood in line and saluted. On the other side was a line of riot police. Last Sunday, there was also a confrontation between riot police and demonstrators. In previous weeks, water cannons were used on several occasions.

Police boss Van Essen raised the alarm earlier this weekend because the demonstrations cost the police too much time, which means that its efforts elsewhere are at stake. The Museumplein has been designated as a safety risk area by the municipality of Amsterdam. Because demonstrations are not allowed, the activists gather there under the guise of 'drinking coffee'.