Bishops across the Netherlands will take to the internet to outline the rituals and explain the significance of the Easter period on Sunday. It is Palm Sunday this Sunday. A total of eight videos will be published on vierpasen.nl up to and including Easter Monday. Each bishop also shares what Easter means to him personally.

Bishop Jan Hendriks of the diocese of Haarlem-Amsterdam kicks off on Sunday with an explanation about the palm branches that belong to Palm Sunday. On Wednesday, bishop Ron van den Hout will talk about Chrism, the mass in which the holy oil is consecrated. On Maundy Thursday, it will be the turn of Bishop Gerard de Korte, who will discuss the washing of the feet. Archbishop Wim Eijk will be responsible for the Passion on Good Friday.

Two films will be released on Saturday. One about why this day before Easter is completely silent for believers and one about the Easter Vigil, which starts at sunset on Saturday and lasts until sunrise on Easter Sunday. Bishop Harry Smeets of the diocese of Roermond preaches on the resurrection on Easter Sunday and bishop Hans van den Hende closes on Easter Monday with a preview to Pentecost, fifty days after Easter Sunday.