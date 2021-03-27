The freighter blocking the Suez Canal could potentially be removed on Saturday, says the owner of the ship. The Ever Given has been blocking the channel for days.

Ten tugs and a dredger are being used in this attempt. Dutch company Smit, a subsidiary of Boskalis, is also involved. Together with the Japanese company, Nippon Salvage, they have implemented a plan to pull the vessel loose. The owner of the Ever Given, ship leasing company Shoei Kisen KK, says that soil is being removed from under the ship. If that doesn't work, it is also an option to unload containers.

No problems with ship

Once pulled loose, the 400-meter-long Ever Given should function as before. "The ship does not suffer from any water damage. There are no problems with the rudder and propellers."

The CEO of Boskalis was also optimistic on Friday evening. He told news program Nieuwsuur that the ship could be released after the weekend if all goes well.

The ship ran aground on Tuesday and has since been stuck in the canal. That is why the passage is blocked for other ships. The channel accounts for about 12 percent of world trade. Nearly $ 10 billion worth of goods are transported through the canal every day.