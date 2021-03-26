The official election results are in, and they are the same as the final ANP prognosis. The VVD is the largest party with 34 seats in parliament, followed by the D66 with 24. There are four new parties in the Tweede Kamer - Volt and JA21 with three seats each, and BBB and BIJ1 with one each.

Now that the electoral council determined the results, the Tweede Kamer Credentials Committee must confirm them and check that all elected candidates meet the conditions to be parliamentarians. The new MPs will be sworn in on March 31.