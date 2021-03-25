In last week's parliamentary election, people with a physical disability were not able to vote at all polling stations without problems, the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights reported based on 132 reports received at its accessible voting hotline, RTL Nieuws reports.

About half of the complaints involved structural problems, like the physical accessibility of polling stations. The Institute received complaints about high thresholds, heavy doors, or slippery wheelchair ramps making it difficult or impossible for people with mobility problems to enter the polling station.

There were also a number of complaints of routes not being well marked for people with visual impairment.

Most of the other complaints were coronavirus related. Voters complained about not being able to vote by mail, or about insufficient safety measures inside the polling stations.

"Based on the reports, we can conclude that the elections are still not fully accessible," Adriana van Dooijeweert, president of the Institute, said to RTL Nieuws.

The Institute will analyze the complaints and then submit advice for improvements to the Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant municipalities.