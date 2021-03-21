A 13-year-old boy from De Meern in Utrecht took his father's car on Saturday night to go for a drive but got scared when the police tried to arrest him.

The boy decided in the middle of the night to go for a drive with his cousin in his father's car. They took the key and drove on the road without turning on the vehicle’s lights.

"A car drove very slowly through the street and parked several times, then drove away again. On the way to this location, colleagues saw a car in a parking lot,” a community police officer told RTV Utrecht.

Police officers wanted to stop the two and tried to pull them over. In a panic, the young driver and his cousin took off running. Officers caught one after a brief foot pursuit.

The driver allegedly rang the doorbell of a nearby house at 4.30 a.m. "Help, the police are after me!" he shouted. He then ran off again, but officers were able to arrest the child.

Both children were eventually returned to their families.