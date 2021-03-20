European leaders congratulated Prime Minister Mark Rutte on his election victory. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz did so via Twitter on Friday. "Dear Prime Minister Mark Rutte, my sincere congratulations now that you have again won the elections in the Netherlands," wrote the Christian Democrat in English. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with you."

Dear @MinPres Mark Rutte, my sincere congratulations on winning the elections again in the #Netherlands! I look forward to continuing to work closely with you. — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) March 19, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also made himself heard via the news site. "Congratulations Mark Rutte on winning the largest vote share in yesterday's elections in the Netherlands," he tweeted on Thursday. The conservative leader emphasized the close relationship between his country and the Netherlands and said he also looked forward to further cooperation with Rutte. He concluded the message from images of the British and Dutch flags.

Congratulations @MarkRutte on winning the largest vote share in yesterday's election in the Netherlands. The UK and the Netherlands are close partners and old friends and I look forward to continuing to work with you in the coming years.



🇬🇧🇳🇱 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 18, 2021

The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, soon followed suit on Thursday morning with well-wishings. "The Netherlands has made a clear choice for positive and unifying leadership," the liberal concluded on Twitter. In addition to Rutte, he also congratulated D66 leader Sigrid Kaag.