The events sector can start organizing major events like festivals, congresses, and sports matches for after July 1, the departing Dutch government said on Friday. If the coronavirus situation forces these to be canceled, the organizers will receive a cancellation subsidy from the government, which will cover 80 percent of the costs. The government set 385 million euros aside for this, NOS reports.

The cancellation subsidy scheme will apply to events organized until December 31. Events that the organizers started working on last year or this year will also be covered by this regulation, as long as they're scheduled to happen after July 1. Events organized for before July 1 can be moved to after that date in order to qualify.

Though the developments around the pandemic remain uncertain, the cabinet expects that more should be possible from July. The idea is that all adult Netherlands residents who want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus will have gotten at least their first shot by then. Successful experiments by Fieldlab, including a dance party in the Ziggo Dome two weeks ago, also gives the government hope that events can be organized safely.

"Not only the organizers, but the public too yearns for a concert, a festival, a football match. Hopefully we can all enjoy an event again in the summer," departing State Secretary Mona Keijzer of Economic Affairs said.