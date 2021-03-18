The parliamentary elections had Netherlands residents glued to their screens on Wednesday evening, according to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek. The peak in watchers was around the exit polls at around 10:00 p.m.

In total nearly 7 million people watched at least part of the NOS election broadcast, averaging at 1.8 million watchers and peaking at 3.4 million when the exit polls were released. RTL4 drew an average of 635 thousand watchers and a total of over 3.5 million.

The most viewed program on Wednesday evening wast the NOS Journaal at 8:00 p.m., with over 2.8 million watchers. The broadcaster's election program Nederland Kiest came in second place.