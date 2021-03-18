Customs officers confiscated over 300 million euros worth of cocaine at the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Thursday.

The total of over 4 thousand kilograms of cocaine were divided into 4,425 packages, found hidden in a container of fruit from Ecuador. The container was intended for a fruit company in Rotterdam.

The container arrived at Antwerp on March 16 and then sent to Rotterdam. The HARC team, a collaboration of customs, FIOD, seaport police, and the OM in Rotterdam, are investigating.

The drugs were destroyed.