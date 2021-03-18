Image
Thursday, March 18, 2021 - 11:00
€300 million in cocaine confiscated at Rotterdam port
Customs officers confiscated over 300 million euros worth of cocaine at the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Thursday.
The total of over 4 thousand kilograms of cocaine were divided into 4,425 packages, found hidden in a container of fruit from Ecuador. The container was intended for a fruit company in Rotterdam.
The container arrived at Antwerp on March 16 and then sent to Rotterdam. The HARC team, a collaboration of customs, FIOD, seaport police, and the OM in Rotterdam, are investigating.
The drugs were destroyed.