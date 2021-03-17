The Dutch authorities raided three homes and two businesses in Aalsmeer, Leiden, Amstelveen and Rotterdam in an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking via flower trade. Computers and administration, among other things, were confiscated. No arrests were made, NOS reports.

The investigation is focused on the trafficking of narcotics from South America and money laundering using the flower trade as a front. The investigation was launched when the CargoHarc team - consisting of officers from various agencies focused on combating undermining crime via Schiphol airport - received information that narcotics were being smuggled through the airport and then distributed through various companies.

Two weeks ago municipalities, flower traders, and the Royal FloraHolland flower auction asked for a special team to look for drugs in flower shipments after a report showed that this industry was vulnerable to crime like drug trafficking.