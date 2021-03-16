A number of minor adjustments to the coronavirus lockdown take effect today. Shops are allowed more customers by appointment, swim lessons can restart for children, and young people can exercise outside in groups, among other things.

From Tuesday, children up to and including the age of 12 are allowed to go to swimming lessons to obtain their A, B or C diploma.

Young people up to and including the age of 27 are allowed to exercise outside in groups of no more than four people, and at a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. Municipalities are allowed to offer more possibilities for organized sports outside sports facilities.

The rules around shopping by appointment were expanded for larger stores. Stores larger than 50 square meters can now receive one customer per 25 square meters of retail space, with a maximum of 50 customers. Previously all stores were only allowed two customers at a time, no matter their size. Customers still have to book a shopping slot at least four hours in advance and maintain social distancing within stores.

Theory exams and lessons needed for driving or maintaining a means of transport can take place in groups on location from Tuesday. This is only intended for people who need a certificate to exercise their profession. People imposed an educational measure because of bad driving can also take theory tests again.

The government also implemented exceptions to the entry ban. All travelers from outside the European Union are still not allowed to enter the Netherlands, but a list of exceptions is applicable again. This applies to business travelers, students, highly skilled migrants, professionals from the cultural and creative sector, and people in a long-distance relationship with someone in the Netherlands.