Over 7.5 million Netherlands residents consulted the voting guides on the eve of the parliamentary elections, which started with the first polling stations opening on Monday.

Stemwijzer was consulted 5.9 million times on Sunday evening, compared to 5.3 million in the previous parliamentary election in 2017, ANP reports. And Kieskompas was consulted nearly 1.7 million times on Sunday evening.

Young people also sought digital help on who to vote for. The Kieswijzer voor Kinderen was consulted nearly 166 thousand times on Sunday, the Jogerenkieswijzer 180 thousand times on Friday.

A spokesperson for Jongerenkieswijzer told ANP that young people responded most to two political statements. One on a ballot box agreement that the government can not use ethnicity to combat fraud, and the second that all contraceptives should be accessible to women free of charge.