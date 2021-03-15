Last week the police issued 5,837 fines for people who violated curfew, the police announced on Monday. That is a slight decrease compared to the 6,014 curfew fines issued the week before.

Another 95 people were fined for violating the ban on group formation - significantly less than the 278 fines issued for this violation the week before. A total of 228 people were given warnings for not following the coronavirus rules, exactly the same number as the previous week.

Police officers also put an end to 53 illegal parties over the weekend, compared to 60 the previous weekend.