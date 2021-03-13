The Christian Democratic Party (CDA) signed the so-called "Rainbow Agreement" with COC Netherlands, the Dutch Association for LGBTQ+ rights, for the first time on Saturday. The interest group concluded a national election agreement twice before, in 2012 and 2017, but thus far always without support from the CDA.

The document contains agreements to take concrete action in instances of discrimination or violence against the LGBTQ+ community at schools. For example, there must be a legal acceptance obligation for schools so that special education can no longer be refused for students because of their sexual orientation.

In addition to the CDA, VVD, D66, GroenLinks, SP, PvdA, Party for the Animals and 50Plus have also signed the agreement. The parties thus make promises to promote LGBTQ+ emancipation in the coming government term. PVV, ChristenUnie, SGP, Denk and Forum for Democracy did not respond to an invitation from the COC to join the debate on February 5, which resulted in the agreement. Parties with at least three seats were invited to that debate. Small and new parties such as Bij1, Volt, JA21, Lijst Henk Krol, Splinter and Code Oranje were not invited, but according to the COC they are "very welcome" to endorse the agreement.

"With this agreement in hand, we can take major steps forward for the Dutch rainbow community in the coming years," said COC chairman Astrid Oosenbrug. Agreements have been made on, among other things, legal transition leave for transgender persons, permanent anchoring of LGBTQ rights in the Constitution, a ban on so-called "LGBTQ cure" and a ban on non-voluntary and non-medically necessary treatment of intersex children.

The party leaders of the eight parties will also work for a multiple parenthood law for families with three or four parents. The CDA has a side note, but states that its objections to multiple parenthood are "not set in stone". Furthermore, according to the agreement, every Dutch person is given the option of having an X instead of M or V placed in the passport and other official documents without the intervention of the judge.

According to the agreement, discriminatory violence should be punished with higher penalties. Discrimination officers will also be appointed and more time and money will be made available for Pink in Blue police teams. According to the agreement, a national coordinator must promote the rapid introduction of these measures. Currently, seven in ten LGBTI people experience physical or verbal abuse in their lives, the COC says. More than five people report this every day, but according to the COC less than ten perpetrators are convicted each year.