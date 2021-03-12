Storm Evert that hit the Netherlands on Thursday caused at least 30 million euros in damages, according to preliminary figures from the Dutch Association of Insurers. Reports of damages came from all over the country, the association said on Friday, NOS reports.

This concerns damage to buildings and vehicles, which most people are well insured against, the association said. The actual damage done is expected to be higher, as damage to agriculture and government property was not included in this amount.

Many damage reports came from Zeeland, the coastal areas and the north of the country. In the Limburg town of Bemelen, a pedestrian was killed when a tree fell on them.