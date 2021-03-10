Eight political parties committed to continuing to fight human trafficking by signing the "1,300 deal" presented by the Center against Child and Human Trafficking on Wednesday, NOS reports.

The 1,300 in the title of the deal refers to the estimated number of girls between the ages of 12 and 17 who are sexually exploited in the Netherlands every year.

The center called on the parliamentarians that will be elected next week to step up the fight against human trafficking and take steps to strengthen the investigation thereof. According to the center, human traffickers are increasingly moving online. A digital approach should therefore become one of the spearheads in fighting this crime.

So far representatives of CDA, PvdA, GroenLinks, SP, SGP, ChristenUnie, D66, and animal party PvdD signed the deal.