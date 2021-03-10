Another 5,330 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, a jump of about a fourth from a day earlier, public health agency RIVM said on Wednesday. The daily tally was five percent higher than last week, pushing the seven-day moving average up to 4,631.

This calendar week, 13,587 people have tested positive for the infection, up five percent. Despite the initial rise, the moving average has fallen by one percent over the past seven days.

The three cities with the most new infections were Amsterdam (232), Rotterdam (177) and The Hague (120). While Amsterdam was about ten percent above its moving average, the other two posted totals slightly below average. Rising figures in Utrecht also saw that city register 110 new infections, the highest in two months.

The current total of hospitalized Covid-19 patients fell three percent to 1,913, the LCPS said on Wednesday afternoon. That included 1,353 people in regular care, a net decrease of 54, and 560 others in intensive care, an increase of four.

The latter rose to its highest total in 33 days. At the same time, the combined number of regular and intensive care patients with the coronavirus disease has remained stable since February 10.

Hospitals admitted 199 patients with Covid-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, about 11 percent above the moving average. Another 28 were sent to intensive care, below the average of 34.

Since the end of February 2020, people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection 1,133,474. Some 15,948 people have died from Covid-19 during that time.