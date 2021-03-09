In an effort to be more inclusive, Unilever is dropping the word "normal" from its beauty products. Products will no longer say they are intended for "normal skin" or "normal hair", for example, NOS reports.

The company conducted a survey and found that more than half of customers don't feel included in the term "normal" on packaging of hair or skin products. 70 percent had a negative feeling about it.

"Removing the word 'normal' from the packaging does not solve the problem, but we think it is an important step towards more inclusivity in the definition of beauty," a spokesperson for the company said, according to the broadcaster.

In the coming years, Unilever will change the packaging of more than a hundred beauty products worldwide. The company said it will also stop digitally editing photos of models in advertisements when it comes to skin color and body shape.