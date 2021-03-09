Coronavirus patients with severe heart failure are 43 percent more likely to die of the virus than other hospitalized coronavirsus patients. Coronavirus patients with other heart conditions appear to be less at risk, according to research by the DutchCardioVascularAlliance, ANP reports.

The researchers looked at the course the disease took in over 10 thousand coronvirus patients hospitalized in 16 different countries. The data of coronavirus patients with heart disease was compared to that of those with no heart problems.

The researchers found that in general, the chance of dying of the coronavirus increases with age. In the age group 18 to 25 years, 2 percent of hospitalized patients died. In the age group 85 and older, it was 42 percent.

As people with cardiovascular disease tend to be older and also often have other health problems, the mortality in this group was also higher at 30 percent than in people without heart problems at 15 percent.

According to the researchers, they found no differences in coronavirus symptoms experienced by people with heart disease and those without. Though they did notice that older people were more likely to have a fever, cough and shortness of breath, while younger patients more often reported a loss of smell.