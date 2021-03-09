A massive fire was raging at a recycling company on Rietwaardenkade in Den Bosch on Tuesday morning, with flames up to 20 meters high and thick black plumes of smoke spreading over the area. No one was hurt. An NL Alert was issued, calling on locals to stay out of the smoke, Omroep Brabant reports.

The fire at Gerrits recycling company, where scrap metal is processed, was first reported at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. At around 5:45 a.m. bystanders heard some loud bangs, likely gas bottles exploding. A mountain of iron, metal and rubber waste with a surface area of about 100 by 100 meters was on fire.

Fire brigades from Den Bosch, Rosmalen, Vught, Cromvoirt, Vlijmen, Veghel, Oss and Waalwijk, among others, were deployed to the scene. By around 11:00 a.m., the firefighters were still struggling to get the blaze under control.