A van driver died after being hit by a freight train at an unguarded crossing in Zenderen between Almelo and Hengelo on Sunday afternoon, NU.nl reports.

The van was dragged along by the train for several hundred meters, the police said. The police did not release any information about the van driver's identity. The train driver remained unharmed.

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene. Train services between Almelo and Hengelo were temporarily canceled. The NS provided passengers with buses that brought them to their destinations.

Railway manager ProRail as well as the police are investigating together how the fatal accident could occur.

ProRail is currently working on securing the over 180 unguarded railway crossings in the Netherlands to prevent further tragedies from occurring. The government released 25 million euros in assistance last summer.