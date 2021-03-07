A dance party with 1300 guests took place on Saturday in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. That may not seem like a lot of people for such a large venue, but this is, of course, a big step in times of corona. It is one of the trial events to investigate whether major events can take place safely again.

It almost seemed like the old days in the large hall, which was full of dancing people. The more than 1,300 visitors were divided over six sections, so-called bubbles. Each bubble had different rules that visitors had to adhere to. For example, there was a bubble in which one always had to keep a distance of 1.5 meters, but also one where one could dance freely without a mask.

"Having everyone around you all of a sudden will take some getting used to. But I think it feels natural again", says a visitor who did not have to keep a distance in his bubble.

The dance party is one of eight trial events in the Netherlands. Visitors must all have been tested negative beforehand and enter in different groups. Five days after the event, all visitors must get themselves tested again.

The research is carried out by Fieldlab Events. The main focus is on the behavior of the visitors: do they adhere to the rules that are imposed per bubble? In this way, it is investigated whether, and in what way, major events can start again.

Lineup

Saturday's dance party lineup featured Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, Sam Feldt, Lucas and Steve, Lady Bee, and Mia More. On Sunday, there will be another trial event in the Ziggo Dome. Then singer André Hazes will perform.