A 22-year-old woman died after a collision with a car on Wolbrantskerkweg in Osdorp (Noord-Holland). The collision took place on March 4. The woman died a day later from her injuries.

The collision took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, March 4. The 22-year-old was seriously injured and died of her injuries in hospital a day later. That is reported by the police. The driver of the car was questioned at the police station.

Flowers and candles were placed at the scene of the collision.

Speed ​​bumps

A local resident tells Amsterdam-based broadcaster AT5 that people often drive too fast in the neighborhood. For example, the community would have tried to have speed bumps installed, but the municipality did not comply with this, according to the resident. In 2019, there was a serious collision between a cyclist and a car on the same street.

Witnesses

The police are calling on witnesses to report to the collision. They also like to get hold of possible images from security cameras and dash cams.