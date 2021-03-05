This weekend 2,600 visitors will attend a trial event at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam where among others, Sunnery James, Ryan Marciano and André Hazes will perform. Visitors will not get an exception of the curfew rule and have to be home before nine p.m.

“It is no problem at all”, Otger Vermeulen from Mojo-events said to AT5. He said he has been looking forward to this moment for months. On Saturday, a dance event will be held and on Sunday André Hazes will give a concert, both of which will end at seven p.m. 1,300 people can attend each of these events. The tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale.

The Ziggo Dome events are part of multiple Fieldlab experiments. The goal of the experiments is to see if visitors will stick to social-distancing rules. Should the event go well, further steps to reopen the entertainment sector will be considered.

All the attendees have to get tested prior to participating. During the event, they will be divided into six groups, each with different rules. In one bubble, for example, you can dance freely and do not have to wear a face mask while in another you have to remain on a sticker for the entire duration of the concert. “We are very curious to see if people will do that", Vermeulen said. “Everyone has to get tested again five days after. Then, we have to see what comes out.”

Previous Fieldlab experiments went well. At a conference held in Utrecht, everyone tested negative beforehand, but one employee did test positive for the coronavirus.

At the NEC-De Graafschap, a trail football match was held on February 21, one visitor may have contracted the coronavirus during this event. Two other supporters also tested positive, although Fieldlab said they had only been carrying remains from an earlier infection with them.

Next weekend, two festivals will take place on the low-land grounds. For each festival, 1500 people will be spread over three groups.