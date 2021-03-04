After a number of successful experiments in the events sector, the travel industry also wants a turn to experiment. Sector organization ANVR and travel agencies TUI and Corendon are working with the government to organize an experiment with a vacation abroad, ANVR director Frank Oostdam said to RTL Nieuws.

The idea is to organize a vacation at a resort abroad, where only people who participate in the experiment can go. Participants won't be allowed to leave the resort. How many people will be allowed to participate is still under discussion. "It will be a plane full," Oostdam said. "It is the very first step towards a normal or semi-normal summer."

"Our proposition is: if you book a package holiday, your holiday can be more closely supervised than if you book a ticket and accommodation yourself. We know the hotels, the airlines. Maybe we can talk about a car or busy holiday after this," Oostdam said to the broadcaster.

Petra Kok of TUI agreed. "We are travel organizations with package tours. That is important: you can then guide and monitor the trip, unlike when you only buy a ticket. Hopefully this is the prelude to a relaxed summer."

Oostdam called this experiment an important step. "Finally, the government is willing to take baby steps, back to normal. If you do it organized, maybe tourism vacations can prove that they are not helping to spread the virus," he said. "We are very happy that it is happening. It is a small step, but very big for us."