Departing State Secretary Stientje van Veldhoven of Infrastructure made agreements to increase the number of electric car charging points in Dutch parking garages by tenfold within four years time. She announced her agreements with Vexpan, a platform that includes garage owners, municipalities and industry parties, on Thursday.

The Netherlands counts about 400 parking garages. Most of them do not yet have a parking space with a charging station. That will change in the near future. By 2025, an average of 5 percent of all parking spaces in garages will have a charging station, and 10 percent by 2030, Van Veldhoven said.

The need for charging points is increasing as more and more Netherlands residents switch to electric driving. Last year about 20 percent of new passenger cars sold in the Netherlands was electric. The government is encouraging electric driving, as these cars don't emit greenhouse gasses and are therefore better for the climate. The goal is that all new cars will be electric by 2030.

The agreements made with Vexpan are a good step, Van Veldhoven said. "If you are on the road by car, parking in a parking garage is often a good option. How nice would it be if you can easily ditch your car and the battery is full again after your appointment. With these agreements, that comes a step closer. That provides security and comfort."