An explosive went off at a GGD coronavirus test center in the Noord-Holland town of Bovenkarspel on Wednesday morning. No one was hurt, the police said on Twitter.

The explosion happened at around 6:55 a.m. at the test center on Middenweg. The police specifically said that an explosive went off, indicating that the blast was intentional.

The blast left at least five windows damaged, a police spokesperson said to NOS. The area around the test center was cordoned off and the Ministry of Defense's explosive removal department EOD was called in to make sure the explosive isn't still dangerous.

According to the spokesperson, it will take a few hours to make sure everything is safe, to clean up after the explosion, and to investigate. The police believe this was a targeted attack.

The affected test center opened its doors at the end of November, according to NH Nieuws.