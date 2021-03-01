Ten of the political parties' election plans involve higher burdens on companies and purchasing power increasing, at least somewhat, for Netherlands residents, central planning office CPB reported after calculating the election programs of 10 parties, NOS reports.

The CPB calculated the effects of the over 2 thousand measures in the election programs of the VVD, CDA, D66, GroenLinks, SP, PvdA, ChristenUnie, SGP, DENK in 50Plus until 2025 - the end of the next parliamentary term. Parties like the PVV, PvdD, and FvD refused to have their programs calculated for various reasons.

One thing all 10 parties agreed on, is that businesses need to contribute more to the Netherlands. Though the extent to which they want to increase burdens for companies varies widely. The VVD and SGP want to increase the burden on businesses by 3.5 billion euros, the PvdA by 42 billion euros.

Almost all parties' plans will increase purchasing power to varying degrees. The SP's plans will result in 2 percent purchasing power increase for Netherlands residents, the PvdA and D66 plans 1.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively. GroenLinks, DENK and 50Plus will see purchasing power increase by 0.9 percent, VVD and ChristenUnie by 0.6 percent, and CDA by 0.4 percent. Only SGP's plans will see purchasing power decrease.

Most parties also want to spend more money in the coming period, and thus increase the budget deficit. "Almost all parties are increasing government spending and boosting the economy," CPB director Pieter Hasekamp explained. With the VVD and CDA plans, national debt will increase above the European limit of 60 percent of the gross domestic product. With the other parties, it will remain below that limit.

The majority of the election programs will lead to higher economic growth, according to the CPB calculations. Those of the VVD, D66 and PvdA score highest with an average growth of 1.9 percent over the next four years. CDA and SP plans will result in growth of 1.8 percent. The SGP and ChristenUnie plans will see economic growth of 1.5 percent - the same as if the current policy continues.