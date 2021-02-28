Police have issued fines at a Forum for Democracy rally on Sunday. The right-wing party campaign meeting with its leader Thierry Baudet took place in Nijmegen in Gelderland. Some were fined for handing out flyers while not adhering to the 1.5 meters social distancing rules. Two supporters were arrested for incitement of violence.

Local newspaper BD reports that it was hectic on the main square in Nijmegen on Sunday morning. Hordes of police officers - some on horseback - were keeping an eye on whether the 1.5 meters distance was kept during the election event. Handing out flyers is allowed, but not from hand to hand. That rule was, therefore, not followed by everyone. The vast majority of people did keep to the distance rules on the busy square, reports BD.

“FVD? NO!’

Many FvD supporters present at the rally do not support the government’s coronavirus measures. Reporters saw a big flag hanging next to a window with the text in bold capital letters: “FVD? NO!’

“We want to get rid of all the craziness. Get rid of those mouth masks”, said an FvD member who welcomed Baudet on stage. Loud applause followed and continued as soon as Baudet took to the stage.

Police checks

Police officers cite that many people on the sides ignored the green dots on the ground, which indicated a 1,5-meter distance. “They were too close together and were again asked to keep their distance,” reports BD. The police also put an end to the rooftop protest during Baudet’s speech. Baudet himself called this Sunday a “crazy morning”, and then continued his way to the next town of Venlo.