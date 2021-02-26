A large majority in parliament voted in favor of scrapping the mandatory five-day "reflection period" for women who want to get an abortion. The proposal by GroenLinks and PvdA got 119 of 150 votes, NOS reports.

In addition to the two left-wing parties, the proposal was also supported by VVD, PVV, SP, D66, PvdD, 50Plus, FvD, and independent parliamentarians Henk Krol and Femke Merel van Kooten-Arissen. Only Christian parties CDA, ChristenUnie and SGP, and DENK voted against it.

This proposal has been put to the vote often over the past years, but this is the first time it got majority support. As the outgoing cabinet already indicated that they will not touch the abortion legislation, a medical-ethical issue, this close to the election, it may be some time before this decision by parliament will be put into practice.

Nevertheless, the initiators are very happy with the outcome. "What an important day," PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumen said. GroenLinks parliamentarian Corinne Ellemeet: "This is a great and strong step in strengthening the right for women to be able to make choices at their own pace and in their own way."