The Netherlands can look forward to two more sunny and unseasonably warm days before temperatures drop back to more normal levels, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday will be sunny and extremely mild for the time of year. Maximums will range between 15 degrees in the north to a very warm 20 degrees in some places in the southeast. The moderate southerly wind may be strong along the coast.

Overnight there will be a few thin clouds with a weak to moderate southerly wind. Minimums will drop to around 9 degrees.

Thursday will start out sunny, but clouds will come in through the course of the afternoon. Maximums will range between 12 and 17 degrees. The wind will be weak to moderate, turning to the west to southwest on Thursday.

Friday may see some rain in the southeast. After that the days will be sunny, with maybe some clouds coming in from Sunday. Maximums will be lower than in the week, dropping to a more normal 9 to 11 degrees.