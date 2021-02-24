In a letter to parliament, departing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge stated that public health institute RIVM needs to stock up on 840 thousand extra flu vaccines for the upcoming winter season.

Last year there was a shortage of flu shots. Healthy citizens over 60 were asked to give up their vaccines so that more vulnerable members of the same age group could still get vaccinated.

The pandemic caused a sharp increase in the demand for flu vaccines among the general population. Annually, six million people get an invitation to receive the flu vaccine. In the past, only about half agreed. But with the pandemic still ongoing, many are afraid of catching the flu and the coronavirus at the same time.

“If someone gets really sick from the flu and Covid-19, this can be a heavy attack. The flu vaccine, therefore, helps to keep the target group of the National Flu Prevention Program (NPG) as healthy as possible”, De Jonge said. With the additional 840 thousand vaccines, a turnout of 75 percent of the NPG’s target population can be vaccinated.