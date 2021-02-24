A total of 6.1 million people tuned in on Tuesday to watch the press conference in which Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge announced that some coronavirus lockdown measures would be relaxed, according to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek.

At 6.1 million watchers, this press conference attracted slightly less viewers than the previous one on February 2, when 6.3 million people watched.

About 4.2 million people watched last night's press conference on NPO1. RTL Nieuws had over 1.4 million viewers, and SBS 500,000. The press conference was also streamed online and broadcast on the radio.

Tuesday was the government's 51st coronavirus press moment since the start of the crisis, NOS reports. The most watched press moment was on December 14, when 8.4 million people watched Prime Minister Rutte announce the hard lockdown from his office in the Torentje.