A total of 6.3 million people tuned in to watch Prime Minster Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge's press conference on the state of affairs surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown on Tuesday evening, according to figures from Stichting Kijkonderzoek.

The NOS broadcast on NPO1 attracted 4.3 million viewers. Over 1.5 million people watched on RTL4, and just under 500 thousand watched on SBS6. The press conference was also streamed online and broadcast on the radio.

At 6.3 million viewers, Tuesday's press conference attracted slightly fewer viewers than the previous one, which 6.5 million people watched. The most watched press conference was early in the pandemic in April last year, when 7.8 million people tuned in.

Rutte's speech about the new lockdown in December drew a record of almost 8.4 million viewers.