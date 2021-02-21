Seven out of ten voters believe political parties are not paying enough attention to what will happen to the country after the coronavirus threat has subsided.

Despite the on-going pandemic, a study among 35 thousand members of the EenVandaag opinion panel, showed that other topics still rank higher in the interest of voters. 69 percent stated they wanted to hear more ideas about what the Netherlands will look like post-pandemic.

Currently, the Prime Minister and the coronavirus restrictions are focused on the most during the election campaigns. There is, therefore, less space to cover other themes.

“Only coronavirus-related topics are covered. I didn’t hear a complete vision from one single party about what the Netherlands will look like after the crisis”, one respondent said. “It is logical that the coronavirus now has the spotlight. I still expect more visions about the future to be presented in the upcoming weeks.”

Most voters claimed other topics to be more decisive for them when they decide who to vote for on March 17. The top three subjects on voters' minds for the upcoming election were health care, the environment and Dutch identity.

The interest in the approach to the pandemic differs depending on the constituency. How the pandemic is handled is most important for FVD-voters followed by VVD- and CDA-voters.