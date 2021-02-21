The municipality of Bodegraven-Reeuwijk condemns the disturbance at a burial ground by actions of conspiracy theorists at the Vredehof cemetery. There, graves of deceased children were damaged. The municipality has reported the matter to the police.

In the past two weeks, dozens of people have campaigned at the Vredehof cemetery in Bodegraven in Zuid-Holland. They placed flowers and protest signs on graves that they believe were the dead "murdered by a Satanist pedo network."

The cemetery is not a place to demonstrate, says the municipality, which has removed the flowers and protest signs. Mayor Christiaan van der Kamp spoke with various relatives who said they were hurt.

"It is very painful and sometimes even threatening for the relatives of the deceased and for the people who are unfairly accused," said the mayor. "I notice that they are very sad and angry about so many lies and deceit that are being spread on social media. This also applies to people who are just called in without having anything to do with it. What is happening here is reprehensible."

Graves elsewhere in the country have also been tarnished by activists. According to a national broadcast by Nieuwsuur, flowers and texts were left at the memorial stones of Marianne Vaatstra and Nicky Verstappen, to the dismay of the relatives. "It is a national phenomenon that we should discuss with each other in a much broader sense," said Mayor van der Kamp.