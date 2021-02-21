A temperature of 15 degrees was measured at the official weather station in De Bilt on Sunday at 12.40 pm, which is a new record, according to Weerplaza. Since the measurements began in 1901, it has never been this warm on February 21.

"We are dealing with an exceptionally early period of spring weather," says Weerplaza. On Saturday, a temperature of 15.9 degrees was already reached in De Bilt. In some places in Noord-Brabant, temperatures of almost 18 degrees Celsius were reached.

The beautiful weather has prompted many people to go out and enjoy the outdoors. It has been exceptionally busy on the various beaches and the boulevards of Scheveningen. Even the parking lot at Noordwijk beach is now full, the municipality reports.

The parking spaces at the Posbank are also full."To prevent dangerous situations, we, therefore, close the Posbank to motorized traffic", the municipality of Rheden said.