A police officer drew his service weapon at Walcheren in Zeeland on Friday afternoon when, after a report of illegal motocross crossings, a few motorcyclists approached him, head-on, on a narrow path. The local police officer of Middelburg reports this on Instagram.

"One of the colleagues found himself so cornered on a narrow path with motorcycles crossing it that he was forced to take his service weapon and aim."

"Eventually, one of the motocross bikes stopped and three others ran off through a ditch onto the main road. Very dangerous of course for other traffic! Eventually, after a good conversation and explanation why in such a case someone decides to aim his weapon, all motocrossers reported to us. Since these were not state criminals and a good conversation arose, it was decided to impose a number of fines," says the local police officer.