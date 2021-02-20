VVD leader Rutte is calling on other political parties to seek "connection" in the campaign for the elections in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of parliament. Due to the corona crisis, it is also unrealistic to make promises, Rutte writes in a letter published on Saturday entitled 'Together to the finish line. And beyond'.

The elections will be in more than three weeks and differences will be magnified in the run-up to it, according to the leader of the largest party. "We have to seek connections, because only together can we get out of this crisis."

Rutte emphasizes that a broad coalition of parties will probably form a new cabinet after the elections. "In the coming weeks, all party leaders will face each other in television debates and politicians sometimes strongly criticize each other," the letter said. "But we can only achieve something by working with all reasonable parties."

He already has some thoughts on the three main topics that the parties can pursue in a "broad coalition". It's about creating jobs and promoting economic growth, said Rutte.

Rutte also wants healthcare to be strengthened in order to be better prepared for the next health crisis. And third, there must be a strong government. "With a human face and the strength to protect people."

On the latter point, he refers to the childcare subsidy affair, which plunged thousands of parents into financial and socio-economic problems. The scandal took place on Rutte's watch and resulted in the resignation of all members of the current cabinet. Rutte points out that he wants to mend the situation by saying that, "in terms of social security, we should no longer automatically see someone as a fraudster if they have accidentally filled in a form incorrectly once."

He recognizes that many parties do not think the same about everything. "One wants a little more money for this subject and the other for that measure," Rutte writes. "We can solve that together. Because ultimately we all want to help the country move forward."