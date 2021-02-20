Half of vocational (MBO) students suffered study delays during the coronavirus pandemic, with a third suffering delays of over four months, according to a survey by the youth organization for vocational students JOB MBO. "The results are very worrying," Noah Hajji of the organization said to the Telegraaf.

"Because practical training has come to a standstill and internships have been discontinued, MBO students are in serious trouble,' Hajji said.

The government announced this week that it is investing billions in education to help pupils and students who suffered delays. But according to Hajji, this will not solve all the problems. "The learning-workplaces for students who work and learn will benefit extra from this financial support. But it is precisely the MBO student who is largely in the classroom that still finds it difficult to find a place," he said.

About 40 percent of MBO students also reported that they've had to spend extra money on their studies due to the lockdown, for example to buy a suitable laptop to learn from home. JOB MBO therefore wants all students to be compensated for these costs. "After all, they can't help it that they now mainly follow online lessons."