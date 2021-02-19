Two people were found dead on a small boat on Waldoprstraat in The Hague early on Friday morning. The police are investigating what happened.

The bodies were found in a small boat moored in the Laakhaven at around 2:30 a.m., after someone called the police, NOS reports.

The fire department was also deployed due to concerns of carbon monoxide poisoning. The boat was covered with a tarpaulin.

There were reports that the victims are a man and a woman, but the police could not confirm this to the broadcaster.