Friday, February 19, 2021 - 08:21
Two found dead on boat in The Hague
Two people were found dead on a small boat on Waldoprstraat in The Hague early on Friday morning. The police are investigating what happened.
The bodies were found in a small boat moored in the Laakhaven at around 2:30 a.m., after someone called the police, NOS reports.
The fire department was also deployed due to concerns of carbon monoxide poisoning. The boat was covered with a tarpaulin.
There were reports that the victims are a man and a woman, but the police could not confirm this to the broadcaster.
