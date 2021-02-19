On Thursday, the police found human remains in the canal on Kanaalweg near Sluis. The police believe the body parts belong to 29-year-old Ichelle van de Velde from Oostburg. Part of the Zeeland woman's body was already found in the canal on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old woman from Aardenburg is in custody for Van de Velde's death. The suspect has a shop in Oostburg. The victim had a sewing workshop on the same street.

Van de Velde went missing on December 15. The location of her body was tracked down through technical evidence found in the suspect's car, according to NU.nl. The authorities believe Van de Velde was in the canal near Sluis for a few weeks.

An autopsy on the victim's body was scheduled for Friday.