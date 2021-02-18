Customs officers intercepted a batch of 1,329 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam this week. The drugs were hidden in plastic bags between coffee beans, the Public Prosecutor said.

The cocaine was found in a container from Brazil on Monday. According to the Prosecutor, the drugs had a street value of over 99 million euros.

The coffee beans were intended for a company in Nunspeet. "The company probably has nothing to do with the smuggling," the Prosecutor said.