Image
1,329 kg of cocaine found in a coffee bean shipment from Brazil at Rotterdam port, 15 February 2021 Openbaar Ministerie Rotterdam OM.nl
Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 14:10
Over 1,300 kg cocaine found in coffee beans at Rotterdam port
Customs officers intercepted a batch of 1,329 kilograms of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam this week. The drugs were hidden in plastic bags between coffee beans, the Public Prosecutor said.
The cocaine was found in a container from Brazil on Monday. According to the Prosecutor, the drugs had a street value of over 99 million euros.
The coffee beans were intended for a company in Nunspeet. "The company probably has nothing to do with the smuggling," the Prosecutor said.